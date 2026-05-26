Shinnosuke Abe has resigned as manager of Japanese baseball team Yomiuri Giants after police arrested him for assaulting his daughter.

He was later released before apologizing Tuesday during a news conference “for causing trouble because of my family matters.”

The 47-year-old Abe allegedly grabbed his 18-year-old daughter by the collar and threw her on the floor. The former Nippon Professional Baseball MVP claims he was attempting to break up a fight between her and her younger sister at the family’s home on Monday.

The unnamed daughter claimed she asked ChatGPT for advice, which led to her contacting a child guidance center. The center reported the incident to police, who showed up at the home hours later.

“I broke down in tears seeing my father apprehended,” the daughter said. She later said she was uninjured and she and Abe had reconciled.

The Yomiuri newspaper, which owns the team, reported that Abe admitted to the allegations against him and claimed he had lost his temper when he saw his daughters fighting. He held a press conference on Tuesday to announce his resignation.

Offensive chief coach Hideki Hashigami will take over as acting manager.

Abe spent his entire 19-season NPB career as a catcher with the Giants, and served as the team's captain from 2007 through the ‘14 season. After retiring as a player following the '19 campaign, he served as a coach for the Giants from '20 until ‘23, then was promoted to manager before the ‘24 season. That year, the team won the Central League title but was defeated in the Climax Series (the NPB’s version of the League playoffs) by the Yokohama BayStars. Yomiuri finished third in the Central League in 2025 and was again eliminated by the BayStars in the Climax Series.

The Giants are currently 24–23 and occupy third place in the Central League. They are Japan's oldest professional sports team and by far its most successful baseball franchise, having won 22 Japan Series titles.

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