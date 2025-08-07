Young Fan Catches Nico Hoerner Foul Ball in Hat to Save Another Fan
The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 in front of a robust weekday crowd on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Nico Hoerner went 2 for 4 at the plate with a walk, RBI and run scored.
Hoerner provided one of the more amusing plays of the day when he drove in his RBI in the 8th inning on a check swing. As the ball dropped in the outfield the broadcast caught Hoerner's delighted reaction.
Hoerner was also involved in another highlight, but only tangentially, as he hit a foul ball that was headed straight for a young fan who was not prepared to make a play. Luckily, another young fan in the next seat was ready with a hat.
This could have been a disaster had the hat been in the hand of a lesser child, but luckily this kid was ready for the big stage. And most importantly, mom was appropriately thrilled by the catch.