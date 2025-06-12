SI

Young Mets Fan Made the Sweetest Catch on Juan Soto's Home Run

Andy Nesbitt

This kid will never forget this moment.
New York Mets star Juan Soto crushed another home run Wednesday night and the best moment from that blast came courtesy of a young fan in the right field stands who made a heck of a catch that left everyone around him in awe.

Soto smashed a two-run bomb (his fifth homer in his last five games) in the bottom of the third that traveled 400 feet. The ball sailed over the Mets' bullpen and then was hauled in by a young kid who reached over the railing and caught it with his glove like it was no big deal.

The catch was awesome. The celebration might have been even better:

Here's another look at the home run:

Safe to say that kid will never forget that moment.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

