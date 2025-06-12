Young Mets Fan Made the Sweetest Catch on Juan Soto's Home Run
New York Mets star Juan Soto crushed another home run Wednesday night and the best moment from that blast came courtesy of a young fan in the right field stands who made a heck of a catch that left everyone around him in awe.
Soto smashed a two-run bomb (his fifth homer in his last five games) in the bottom of the third that traveled 400 feet. The ball sailed over the Mets' bullpen and then was hauled in by a young kid who reached over the railing and caught it with his glove like it was no big deal.
The catch was awesome. The celebration might have been even better:
Here's another look at the home run:
Safe to say that kid will never forget that moment.
