UFC president Dana White: Cormier to fight Jon Jones or Jimi Manuwa in July

UFC president Dana White says that former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will get a title shot once he comes back from suspension.

Jones is currently suspended for one year after testing positive for banned substances. His suspension is scheduled to end in July.

White says a rematch between current champion Daniel Cormier and Jones could be fought at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California, if Jones wants to fight Cormier after his suspension.

"Cormier is available to fight on July 8, but that time frame doesn't work for Jon Jones," White said to ESPN.com. "Cormier already told me he's willing to fight either Jones or Manuwa.

"If Jon Jones is ready to fight [by UFC 214] on July 29, we'll see the Jones versus Cormier rematch, finally."

White also says Cormier will take on Jimi Manuwa (17-2), probably at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas should Jones need more time after his suspension.

A rematch between Jones and Cormier has been postponed twice; once in April 2016, after Cormier's knee injury and months later after Jones was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

"Jimi wants Cormier," White said. "They got into it at UFC 210 [earlier this month] and Jimi told me he's never been talked to like that before. We'll see how this plays out."

- Scooby Axson

