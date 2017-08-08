These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Paulie Malignaggi says he only wanted to help Conor McGregor in his training leading up to his megafight with Floyd Mayweather later this month and left his camp because of the way he was treated.

McGregor and Mayweather are scheduled to fight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The former boxer agreed to be McGregor's sparring partner and says things began to go bad immediately after arriving in Las Vegas, starting with his living conditions.

"It’s in a dilapidated neighborhood. It’s a rundown house,” Malignaggi said to the MMA Hour. “I mean, yeah, it works. But it’s not really what you expect. … It reminded me of some kind of crack house that had been barely renovated a little bit.”

During the second and last sparring session, Malignaggi said McGregor pushed him to the ground.

Malignaggi laying on the canvas was captured by a photographer and shared on social media making it seem like McGregor had knocked him out.

He proceeded to leave McGregor's camp.

“This guy is one of the biggest dirtbags I’ve ever met in my life – bar none,” Malignaggi said. “I was amazed at what a dirtbag this person is. I don’t care if we never speak again. My life is fine if I never see Conor McGregor again.

Malignaggi continued ripping McGregor, saying the MMA's star team had a "false sense of security” throughout the training camp.

“Because he’s a (expletive). He doesn’t like that. He doesn’t want to be put in those positions. He wants to be the front runner,” Malignaggi said. “He wants to be the guy who always has the advantage, because when he has an advantage he’s a big man. When he gets tired, he wants out of a fight.”