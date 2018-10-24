The Nevada State Athletic Commission reportedly voted to indefinitely extend temporary suspensions on both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor over the course of its investigation into the post-fight melee between the two fighters' camps at the conclusion of their UFC 229 bout, according to SB Nation's Marc Raimondi.

The decision was made during a NSAC meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday. A few days after UFC 229, the NSAC had announced it would file formal complaints against both Nurmagomedov and McGregor.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, full penalties were not decided Wednesday, however the NSAC was informed by Nevada depuuty attorney general Carolyn Bateman that it had the authorization to ban McGregor and Nurmagomedov for life and fine each 100% of their purses from the bout.

Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse for competing in UFC 229 was being withheld by the NSAC following the fight. Nurmagomedov, who retained his lightweight title despite the fracas, had previously stated on Instagram that the UFC could keep the earning being withheld, but threatened to quit UFC if his teammates were punished for their roles in the matter.

Per Raimondi, Bateman deemed Nurmagomedov as the "catalyst" for the post-fight outbreak. However, on Wednesday, the NSAC unanimously voted to release $1 million of the purse to Nurmagomedov, according to Okamoto. The other $1 million will be withheld pending the NSAC's ongoing investigation.

McGregor is reportedly due to have a disciplinary hearing with the Nevada commission in Decemeber. Per Raimondi, Nurmagomedov is also likely to meet with the commission for his disciplinary hearing in December as well.

Despite the tension leading up to UFC 229 and the melee following it, on Tuesday, McGregor took to Instagram to say Nurmagomedov beat him "fair and square."