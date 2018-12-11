The California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to grant former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones a temporary fight license, clearing the way for his rematch against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

According to MMA Junkie's Steven Marrocco, Jones paid a $205,000 fine for testing positive for steroids at UFC 214 and agreed to perform and complete community service by the first quarter of 2019.

Jones also agreed in principle to take part in drug testing conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The CSAC agreed to reimburse Jones if he holds up his end of the bargain.

Jones's name is now cleared from all suspension lists. Before Tuesday's hearing, the ex-champ faced up to a four-year suspension for his positive drug test in connection with his overturned win over current champion Daniel Cormier. Jones later received a 30-month reduction and was ultimately suspended for 15 months. Jones's flight license was revoked in February.

UFC 232 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.