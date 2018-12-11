Jon Jones Granted Temporary Fight License, Cleared for UFC 232

Jones's rematch with Alexander Gustafsson will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 11, 2018

The California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to grant former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones a temporary fight license, clearing the way for his rematch against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

According to MMA Junkie's Steven Marrocco, Jones paid a $205,000 fine for testing positive for steroids at UFC 214 and agreed to perform and complete community service by the first quarter of 2019.

Jones also agreed in principle to take part in drug testing conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The CSAC agreed to reimburse Jones if he holds up his end of the bargain. 

Jones's name is now cleared from all suspension lists. Before Tuesday's hearing, the ex-champ faced up to a four-year suspension for his positive drug test in connection with his overturned win over current champion Daniel Cormier. Jones later received a 30-month reduction and was ultimately suspended for 15 months. Jones's flight license was revoked in February.

UFC 232 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

 

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)