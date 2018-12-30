Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris "Cyborg" Justino in 51 seconds in UFC 232 Saturday night to become a two-weight champion.

Nunes took home the featherweight title with her quick knockout in the first round, becoming the first woman in UFC history to win two titles in two weight classes. She moved up a division after defending her bantamweight three straight times. The record will cement Nunes's status as the greatest female fighter in the sport.

While both fighters came out swinging right away, Nunes delivered a poweful punch to Cyborg's chin to end the bout. Cyborg fell to the canvas and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight soon thereafter.

Nunes improves to a 17–4–0 record, going 5–0 in the UFC. Saturday night's bout is only Cyborg's (20–2–0, 1 NC) second professional loss.