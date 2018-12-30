Watch: Amanda Nunes Knocks Out Cris Cyborg in 51 Seconds to Become Two-Weight Champion

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is now a two-weight champion.

By Jenna West
December 30, 2018

Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris "Cyborg" Justino in 51 seconds in UFC 232 Saturday night to become a two-weight champion.

Nunes took home the featherweight title with her quick knockout in the first round, becoming the first woman in UFC history to win two titles in two weight classes. She moved up a division after defending her bantamweight three straight times. The record will cement Nunes's status as the greatest female fighter in the sport.

While both fighters came out swinging right away, Nunes delivered a poweful punch to Cyborg's chin to end the bout. Cyborg fell to the canvas and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight soon thereafter.

Nunes improves to a 17–4–0 record, going 5–0 in the UFC. Saturday night's bout is only Cyborg's (20–2–0, 1 NC) second professional loss.

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)