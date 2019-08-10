Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche will meet again for a flyweight title bout in Uruguay at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Shevchenko (17–3–0) is coming off three straight wins, with her latest being a TKO over Jessica Eye at UFC 238. She earned a title fight with Amanda Nunes in 2016 but lost in the close bout. However, her wins over Holly Holm and Julianna Pena earned her a rematch with Nunes in 2017, which she lost again. Shevchenko has moved back down to the 125-pound weight class and looks for a rival to challenge her.

Carmouche (13–6–0) could be the one to rise to the occasion. The 35-year-old is the only other person beside Nunes to record a win over Shevchenko (31). Their 2010 fight ended in a controversial doctor stoppage after Shevchenko's eye was cut. Carmouche also switched competing at 125 pounds, but lost her 2017 weight-class debut to Alexis Davis. She bounced back with two wins via unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudilova.

How to Watch:

Live Stream: You can stream the bouts on ESPN+.

Time: The prelims start at 5 p.m. ET before the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Main Event Fight Card:

• Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

• Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

• Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

• Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota

• Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Prelims:

• Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

• Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa

• Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

• Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

• Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

• Kazula Vargas vs. Alex Da Silva

• Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana