UFC Fight Night Live Stream: Watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Find out how to watch Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 10.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2019

Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche will meet again for a flyweight title bout in Uruguay at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Shevchenko (17–3–0) is coming off three straight wins, with her latest being a TKO over Jessica Eye at UFC 238. She earned a title fight with Amanda Nunes in 2016 but lost in the close bout. However, her wins over Holly Holm and Julianna Pena earned her a rematch with Nunes in 2017, which she lost again. Shevchenko has moved back down to the 125-pound weight class and looks for a rival to challenge her.

Carmouche (13–6–0) could be the one to rise to the occasion. The 35-year-old is the only other person beside Nunes to record a win over Shevchenko (31). Their 2010 fight ended in a controversial doctor stoppage after Shevchenko's eye was cut. Carmouche also switched competing at 125 pounds, but lost her 2017 weight-class debut to Alexis Davis. She bounced back with two wins via unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudilova.

How to Watch:

Live Stream: You can stream the bouts on ESPN+.

Time: The prelims start at 5 p.m. ET before the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Main Event Fight Card:

• Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

• Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

• Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

• Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota

• Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Prelims:

• Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

• Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa

• Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

• Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

• Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

• Kazula Vargas vs. Alex Da Silva

• Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana

You May Like

More MMA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message