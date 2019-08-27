UFC star Paige VanZant said she can make more money posting on Instagram than she can fighting, the flyweight told ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Monday

"With endorsements I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting," the 25-year-old VanZant said. "With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be at a loss just taking a fight and focusing on that. If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss financially, by a longshot.

"With TV endorsements and all the things that I do, and coming off of Sports Illustrated [the 2019 Swimsuit edition], it's like if I’m gonna keep breaking my arm, if I’m gonna keep bleeding and sacrificing for this sport—I feel like it’s all fighters and all female fighters need to be recognized."

She continued: "When I did my contract negotiation the last time, the talk was, 'I can’t pay you more than a female champion.' Okay, but why are comparing me to just women? All of us should be getting paid more in general. Especially the women and especially based on your star power."

VanZant has around 2.2 million Instagram followers and frequently posts pictures of products and her life.

In VanZant's most recent fight in January, she earned a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in January but fractured her arm which sidelined her for a few months.