UFC 265 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHT: SONG YADONG VS. CASEY KENNEY -- 10:21 PM ET

Casey Kenney and Song Yadong went the distance in an extremely competitive fight to open the bout, with Yadong (17-5-1, 1 NC) winning the bout by split decision.

Yadong’s timing on body hits was so precise. His pace never waned, and he led all three rounds in significant strikes. There were points where Kenney (16-4-1) looked especially sharp, but despite a very strong third round, he simply did not do enough to separate himself in the first two rounds.

This marks the second loss in a row for Kenney, but the decision improves the 23-year-old Yadong to 6-1-1 in the UFC.

A new champion will be crowned at UFC 265, as Derrick Lewis fights to win his first UFC championship in an interim title bout against the undefeated Ciryl Gane.

The card is short on star power following the news that Amanda Nunes is not competing due to testing positive for COVID-19. But while the stakes are not as significant as previously anticipated, there are still compelling bouts, mainly Michael Chiesa against Vicente Luque in welterweight action. Both Chiesa and Luque need the win to elevate themselves in the division, and a victory puts them one step closer to a title shot against Kamari Usman.

The opening bout of the main card is Song Yadong against Casey Kenney, which should be a wild affair between the two bantamweights. Another interesting bout pits Tecia Torres against Angela Hill. This is six years after their first meeting, which Torres won by unanimous decision at UFC 188. It is a must-win for either fighter to have a shot at progressing toward a title bout. And while José Aldo seeks to prove that he is not in the twilight of his UFC career, Pedro Munhoz (who is the same age as Aldo) fights to avoid his third defeat in his past four fights.

UFC 265 is centered squarely around the main event, as Lewis and Gane each seek their first piece of UFC gold. This should be a fairly clear-cut bout; if Gane can wrestle Lewis and tire him out, this will be a submission finish and an extension of Gane’s undefeated streak. But if the fighters remain on their feet, Lewis will be one punch away from ending Gane’s night.

