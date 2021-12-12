Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
MMA
UFC 269 Live Blog: Charles Oliveira Looks to Make First Lightweight Title Defense

Live updates and analysis as Dustin Poirier faces off against Oliveira, while Amanda Nunes faces off against Julianna Peña.
Author:

Two title bouts take center stage tonight at UFC 269.

Seeking to extend her reign of dominance, Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Peña. Charles Oliveira also re-enters the Octagon, making his first defense of the lightweight title against top-ranked Dustin Poirier.

Nunes (21–4) is in serious need of competition, but it is highly doubtful that Peña (10–4) plays the role of David and knocks off Goliath. Stylistically, Nunes presents too many problems for Peña, and barring a massive upset, her reign as champion will continue well beyond this evening.

SI Recommends

In the lightweight title bout, there are many underestimating Oliveira (31–8, 1 NC), which is somewhat understandable considering the elite nature of Poirier (28–6, 1 NC) in the cage. This is the champ’s chance to prove he is the top lightweight in the world, while it also marks a long-awaited opportunity for Poirier to become the undisputed champion.

Sean O’Malley opens the main card against Raulian Paiva, which should be an entertaining start to UFC 269. Paiva (21–3) is no pushover, but this is another fight giving O’Malley a chance to showcase and shine. Former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt is also on the card, mixing it up as a flyweight against Kai Kara-France. Heavy hands open a path to a knockout victory for Kara-France (22–9, 1 NC), but this is a bout that Garbrandt (12–4) cannot afford to lose after dropping four of his past five. There is also a battle of ranked welterweights, as No. 12 Geoff Neal (13–4) squares off against No. 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio (28–4).

Following an undercard that featured a vintage performance from Dominick Cruz, who defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision, as well as another knockout punch from Tai Tuivasa against No. 11 Augusto Sakai, UFC 269 has built momentum all night. Built around two world-class title bouts, the main card should deliver end-of-the-year fireworks a few weeks before the ball drops.

Charles Oliveira-Dustin Poirier Title Bout Should Bring Fireworks to UFC 269

