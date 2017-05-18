More Sports

Michigan rowing team hit by speedboat, avoids serious injury

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The Michigan rowing team had a close call on Wednesday after their boat was struck by a speedboat during practice on Belleville Lake, just outside Ann Arbor.

The Detroit News reports the boat was left in pieces after the collision, which left rowers to swim back to shore on their own as the driver of the speedboat continued on his way and fled the scene. One rower had an injury deemed minor.

“I'm surprised that given the circumstances and the situation that we didn't have something more serious in nature," said Jason Wright, deputy director of the Belleville Township Police Department. "We are very fortunate we didn't lose a student out there.”

The driver was later arrested after police found him driving in the area pulling the yellow speedboat.

Michigan is ranked No. 4 in the country and will compete in the NCAA championships next week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters