The Atlee Junior League softball team was disqualified from the World Series just hours before the championship game because of a social media post, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Somebody got a hold of it. I guess they ran it through to Williamsport. Williamsport decided to disqualify us,” said Atlee manager Scott Currie, referring to the Little League Office in Williamsport, Penn.

A coach for Atlee said the post was in retaliation to poor sportsmanship by the team Atlee beat the semifinals.

Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain gave the following statement to the Times-Dispatch:

"After discovering a recent inappropriate social media post involving members of Atlee Little League’s Junior League Softball tournament team, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has removed the Southeast Region from the 2017 Junior League Softball World Series for violation of Little League’s policies regarding unsportsmanlike conduct, inappropriate use of social media, and the high standard that Little League International holds for all its participants."

The team Atlee beat in the semifinals, Kirkland American, will replace Atlee in the championship game, which can be seen at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.