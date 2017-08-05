More Sports

Report: Softball Team DQ'd Over Social Media Post Hours Before Championship Game

1:57 | More Sports
SI Now Weekend Drive Takes You From Queens to Scotland
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

The Atlee Junior League softball team was disqualified from the World Series just hours before the championship game because of a social media post, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch

“Somebody got a hold of it. I guess they ran it through to Williamsport. Williamsport decided to disqualify us,” said Atlee manager Scott Currie, referring to the Little League Office in Williamsport, Penn. 

A coach for Atlee said the post was in retaliation to poor sportsmanship by the team Atlee beat the semifinals.

More Sports
Sports Illustrated's Where Are They Now? stories

Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain gave the following statement to the Times-Dispatch:

 "After discovering a recent inappropriate social media post involving members of Atlee Little League’s Junior League Softball tournament team, the Little League® International Tournament Committee has removed the Southeast Region from the 2017 Junior League Softball World Series for violation of Little League’s policies regarding unsportsmanlike conduct, inappropriate use of social media, and the high standard that Little League International holds for all its participants."

The team Atlee beat in the semifinals, Kirkland American, will replace Atlee in the championship game, which can be seen at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters