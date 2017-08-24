More Sports

Video of High School Cheerleaders Being Forced Into Splits Prompts Investigation

Lisa Marie Segarra
42 minutes ago

Video surfaced that appears to show a cheerleader at a Denver high School being forced into splits, prompting an investigation.

One video obtained by NBC affiliate KUSA shows an incoming freshman at her first week of cheer camp being forced into a split while screaming and asking them to stop as she’s surrounded by teammates and a coach, according to NBC. The video was recorded by another cheerleader and sent to the news station anonymously, the network said.

Denver Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the school’s principal, an assistant principal, cheer coach, assistant cheer coach and the Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have been placed on leave, NBC reported.

Denver Public School Superintendent Tom Boasberg said in a statement to NBC that the video was “extremely distressing” and that “any situation in which a student is forced to perform an activity or exercise beyond the point at which they express their desire to stop” will not be allowed.

This story originally appeared on TIME.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters