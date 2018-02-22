Carlos Arredondo, the cowboy hat-wearing hero from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, will run his first marathon on April 16, when he runs the 112nd Boston Marathon – five years since the tragedy killed three and injured hundreds. He announced his plan to run with a Crowdrise fundraising page.

Arredondo was one of the notable heroes who quickly responded and assisted victims after two bombs went off near the finish line of the marathon on Boylston Street. Arredondo was photographed wearing his cowboy hat and pushing Jeff Bauman in a wheelchair after he losing both his legs in the blast. Arredondo helped put tourniquets on Bauman's legs before seeking medical assistance.

Arredondo will be running for the Arredondo Family Foundation Boston Marathon Team. The foundation's mission is to "empower military families in the prevention of military related suicides and to provide support through education, financial relief and support services."

Arredondo's oldest won, Alex, was killed in a sniper attack in Iraq in 2004 and his youngest son, Brian, committed suicide on the last day of the Iraq war in 2011.