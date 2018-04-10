Watch: Kenyan Marathoner Collapses By Marathon Finish Line, Crawls To Second Place

How bad do you want it?

By Chris Chavez
April 10, 2018

Kenyan marathoner Michael Kunyuga was just feet away from the Hannover Marathon finish line when he collapsed to the ground. Fellow Kenyan Duncan Koech was quickly approaching but Kunyuga's first instinct was to crawl across the finish line.

Kunyuga held on to second place and finished in two hours, 10 minutes and 16 seconds. Koech was only three seconds behind for third.

Medicical attendants assisted Kunyuga after the he was finished.

It appears that Kunyuga's time is also a personal best. He ran 2:10:43 at the Padova Marathon in Italy last year.

Watch the video below:

The race was won by Ethiopian Seboka Negussa Erre in 2:09:44.

