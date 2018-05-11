Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 11

May 11, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 11, 2018. 

MLB
Watch: Ninja Warrior Host Throws One of the Worst First Pitches This Season
NBA
T.J. McConnell Wore the Suit He Got Married in To His Sixers Exit Interview
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Charity Cornhole Tournament Devolves Into Massive Brawl
wrestling
Q&A: The Miz on His Match With Seth Rollins and His Feud With Daniel Bryan
NFL
New England Zoo Pays Off Super Bowl Bet By Naming Baby Goat After Nick Foles
wrestling
Report: Big Cass Disobeyed Vince McMahon in Segment With Little Person
NBA
Phillies Triple A Team Posts Billboard For LeBron James to Play Minor League Baseball
NBA
Chris Paul to Host Kids’ Choice Sports Awards
MLB
The Brewers Used the Jumbotron to Play Fortnite

