Athletes Celebrate Mother's Day on Social Media

In honor of Mother's Day, athletes and teams took to social media to celebrate and thank their mothers and wives.

Here's how some of the players paid tribute on Twitter:

On #MothersDay, hear from @WNBA Draft picks on how their moms inspired their commitment to getting active.



Tell us your story: how did your mom first get you interested in sports? pic.twitter.com/xzzaKPQNdo — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms here in the USA. I’m a very lucky man to have @ellielaneday as the mother of my children. Dash, Lucy and I can’t wait to bring baby no.3 into the world this November. pic.twitter.com/YDor0IfKFV — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day! A huge thank you to all the amazing women who have helped their sons achieve their dreams. @VitaVea ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/jhyB5MpOLd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day!!! A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on May 13, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

​