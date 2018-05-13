Athletes Celebrate Mother's Day on Social Media

Athletes celebrate their mothers, wives on Mother's Day
In honor of Mother's Day, athletes and teams took to social media to celebrate and thank their mothers and wives.
Here's how some of the players paid tribute on Twitter:
happy Mother’s Day to every mom today and every day it’s the biggest blessing ever that god have give us ..... happy Mother’s Day to this lady that give us plenty of love and also happy birthday @tlortiz...... Feliz día de la madre a cada mamá de hoy y cada día es la mayor bendición que Dios nos ha regalado.... feliz día de la madre a esta dama que nos da mucho amor a todos..
On #MothersDay, hear from @WNBA Draft picks on how their moms inspired their commitment to getting active.— NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2018
Tell us your story: how did your mom first get you interested in sports? pic.twitter.com/xzzaKPQNdo
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms here in the USA. I’m a very lucky man to have @ellielaneday as the mother of my children. Dash, Lucy and I can’t wait to bring baby no.3 into the world this November. pic.twitter.com/YDor0IfKFV— Jason Day (@JDayGolf) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother’s Day! A huge thank you to all the amazing women who have helped their sons achieve their dreams. @VitaVea ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/jhyB5MpOLd— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2018