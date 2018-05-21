Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 21

May 21, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for May 21, 2018. 

NBA
NBA Prospect Lonnie Walker’s Hot New Conspiracy Theory: ‘The Earth Is Definitely an Illusion’
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: White Sox Fan Inhales Three Pounds of Ice Cream All By Himself
College Football
Watch: Georgetown LB Ty Williams Walks For First Time at Graduation After 2015 Neck Injury
wrestling
Reports: WWE and Fox Agree to New SmackDown Broadcast Deal
NBA
WATCH: 13-Year-Old LeBron James Jr. Can Almost Dunk
Horse Racing
Watch: Fans Dive Into Mud at Preakness Stakes
MLB
Watch: Astros Fan Costs Houston a Run By Reaching to Grab a Ball That Was Still in Play
College Football
Fishing Incident Sends Georgia QB Jake Fromm to Hospital With Leg Injury

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)