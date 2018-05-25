What Time is the Indy 500?

When does the Indy 500 start?

By Nihal Kolur
May 25, 2018

The 102nd Indy 500 is finally here.

In November, Superstar racer Danica Patrick announced that this year's edition will be her last and that she will be retiring from full-time racing after the event. Patrick will drive the No. 7 GoDaddy Premium Motorsports Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing next weekend.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, May 27 during Memorial Day weekend.

Race coverage will start at 11 a.m. ET and the race will get underway around 12:20 p.m. ET. ABC will have full coverage of the event.

Last year, Takuma Sato won the event.

