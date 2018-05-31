Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 31

May 31, 2018
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Bryan Colangelo Might Not Have Been Behind Those Twitter Accounts After All
Soccer
Watch: Russian Company’s Novelty World Cup Water Bottle Sets Things on Fire
NHL
Watch: Golden Knights Bring Out Imagine Dragons in Stanley Cup Game 2 Pre-Game Show
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Only A True Hater Will Use The NBA Finals To Judge LeBron James
wrestling
Could CM Punk and Colt Cabana Be Found Culpable for Defamation?
MLB
Fire at Citi Field Sums Up Mets' Season Perfectly
NBA
Nick Young on Having Burner Accounts for Social Media: 'Nah, I Just Like to Get Hacked A Lot'
wrestling
Week in Wrestling: John Cena on What Made WrestleMania 34 Special, His New Animated Series
NBA
Report: Bryan Colangelo Twitter Scandal Lowers 76ers' Odds to Land LeBron James This Summer

