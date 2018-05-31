Here Are the Winning Wods From the Scripps National Spelling Bee

This year, 41 of the orginal 516 advanced to the finals. The 516 competitors was the largest field that the contest has ever seen.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2018

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has a way of making us feel dumb

This is the 91st edition of the annual competition. This year, 41 of the orginal 516 advanced to the finals. The 516 competitors was the largest field that the contest has ever seen.

The top scorers were Shruthika Padhy, Aisha Randhawa and Karthik Nemmani.

Since the words are notirdualy difficult to spell, here's a look back on the last 18 years. It's unlikely that you even know the word at all. 

2000: Demarche 
2001: Succedaneum
2002: Prospicience
2003: Pococurante
2004: Autochthonous
2005: Appoggiatura
2006: Ursprache
2007: Serrefine
2008: Guerdon
2009: Laodicean
2010: Stromuhr
2011: Cymotrichous
2012: Guetapens
2013: Knaidel
2014: Feuilleton / Stichomythia 
2015: Nunatak / Scherenschnitte
2016: Feldenkrais / Gesellschaft
2017: Marocain

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)