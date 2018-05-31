This year, 41 of the orginal 516 advanced to the finals. The 516 competitors was the largest field that the contest has ever seen.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee has a way of making us feel dumb
This is the 91st edition of the annual competition. This year, 41 of the orginal 516 advanced to the finals. The 516 competitors was the largest field that the contest has ever seen.
The top scorers were Shruthika Padhy, Aisha Randhawa and Karthik Nemmani.
Since the words are notirdualy difficult to spell, here's a look back on the last 18 years. It's unlikely that you even know the word at all.
2000: Demarche
2001: Succedaneum
2002: Prospicience
2003: Pococurante
2004: Autochthonous
2005: Appoggiatura
2006: Ursprache
2007: Serrefine
2008: Guerdon
2009: Laodicean
2010: Stromuhr
2011: Cymotrichous
2012: Guetapens
2013: Knaidel
2014: Feuilleton / Stichomythia
2015: Nunatak / Scherenschnitte
2016: Feldenkrais / Gesellschaft
2017: Marocain