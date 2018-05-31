The Scripps National Spelling Bee has a way of making us feel dumb

This is the 91st edition of the annual competition. This year, 41 of the orginal 516 advanced to the finals. The 516 competitors was the largest field that the contest has ever seen.

The top scorers were Shruthika Padhy, Aisha Randhawa and Karthik Nemmani.

Since the words are notirdualy difficult to spell, here's a look back on the last 18 years. It's unlikely that you even know the word at all.

2000: Demarche

2001: Succedaneum

2002: Prospicience

2003: Pococurante

2004: Autochthonous

2005: Appoggiatura

2006: Ursprache

2007: Serrefine

2008: Guerdon

2009: Laodicean

2010: Stromuhr

2011: Cymotrichous

2012: Guetapens

2013: Knaidel

2014: Feuilleton / Stichomythia

2015: Nunatak / Scherenschnitte

2016: Feldenkrais / Gesellschaft

2017: Marocain