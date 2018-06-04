Bare-knuckle Fighting is Legal and Getting Started in Wyoming

The first ever state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing match took place in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Saturday, with Arnold Adams defeating ex-UFC fighter D.J. Linderman in front of 2,000 fans.

The event, which was held at a hockey rink, drew tens of thousands of fans from pay-per-view and featured 10 fights, according to the Denver Post.

Bare-knuckle competition features similar rules to boxing, except fighters wear no gloves and are free to use the back of the fist or hammer blows. They can also hook an opponent's arm, but cannot kick or knee them.

The event was the first major bare-knuckle event in the U.S. since 1889.

Competitors included heavyweight kickboxers Eric Prindle and Maurice Jackson, as well as Dale Sopi and Omar Velar. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ricco Rodrigues and underground fighter Bobby Gunn also participated in the event.

“Wyoming was the first state to grant women the right to vote, so it’s only fitting that Wyoming should host the first bare-knuckle fight between women,” said Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming Sport Combat Commission. “You can read about history or you can make history, and we’re going to make history tonight.