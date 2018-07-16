The #InMyFeelingsChallenge is Taking Over the Sports World

Athletes across all sports have taken on the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

By Nihal Kolur
July 16, 2018

Sports and popular culture go hand in hand. Case in point, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge has brought athletes across sports together to post their unique versions of the hilarious dance.

From Lance Stephenson (twice) to Odell Beckham Jr., we just can't get enough of watching our favorite athletes dancing to Drake's new hit song.

Inspired by Drake's song, "In My Feelings," the dance features a wide range of moves and even allows for some freestyle by the talented performers. The trend is also known as the #ShiggyChallenge on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Here's some of the best #InMyFeelingsChallenge videos by the sports world.

?

Its looking like we love Keke 😂😂😂😂 #lifeisgreat #dotheshiggy

A post shared by Lance Stephenson (@stephensonlance) on

?

If you've made it this far, I'm sure “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me.” is stuck in your head.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)