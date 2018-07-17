Someone Called the Cops After Being Fouled Hard During a Pickup Game

Talk about a sore loser.

By Nihal Kolur
July 17, 2018

As we have seen plenty of times before, basketball can get emotional. Whether its NBA players arguing ferociously with referees or college players crying after losing in March Madness, people understandably take the sport very seriously.

But, I don't think we've seen anything like this before.

According to twitter user TrapMoneyBenny, a man at a local gym called the police because of a hard screen during a pickup game.

Yep, you read that right.

Twitter has appropriately had a field day. The man who phoned the police is in a black shirt in the picture, standing to the left of an officer. He clearly looks upset at someone for setting the hard screen, but maybe he took it a little too far by involving the police.

Other people in the picture look extremely confused and downright uninterested, but it appears the caller is serious about the harm done.

Hey, I'm not here to judge, but it seems like involving law inforcement for such a minor incident may not be the best idea.

