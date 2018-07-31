Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — July 31

July 31, 2018
Traina Thoughts: LeBron James Has Done So Much More Than Just Open a School
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Philly Fans Taunt Boston Over Super Bowl With Eagles Chant at Fenway
Watch: LeBron Surprises High Schooler With Uplifting Message After House Arrest Release
Jim Harbaugh’s Crazy Reason for His Players Not to Eat Chicken: 'It's a Nervous Bird'
Watch: Minor Leaguer Learns on the Mound He’s Going to the Majors
Baseball Team Offers Free Tickets for Life to Fans Who Get Tattoos of Logo
Excitement Around The Sandlot Lives On, 25 Years After Its Release

