Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — August 10

August 10, 2018
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Ex-NFL Player Admits Career-Ending Injury Wasn’t Caused By His Peeing Dog
MLB
The Best MLB ‘Players Weekend’ Jersey Nicknames
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: ESPN's Ryen Russillo Besmirches Pam Beesley During Rainn Wilson Interview And We Don't Stand For It
NBA
Carmelo Anthony Gets One Last Parting Gift From the Hawks
NFL
Watch: Madden 19 Glitch Has Announcer Saying Chargers Still Play in San Diego
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins And Iggy Azalea Breakup One Day After Going Public
NBA
Stephen Curry Shoots One-Over 71 in First Round of Web.com Tour Event
MLB
Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Crushes Home Run at 121.7 MPH, Hardest-Hit in Statcast Era

