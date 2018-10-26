Report: High School Soccer Coach Calls Police After Parents Yell 'Speak English' at Players

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Parents at a high school soccer game reportedly yelled racial comments at players.

By Jenna West
October 26, 2018

A New Jersey high school soccer coach reportedly called the police after parents yelled racist comments at Hispanic players last week, according to NJ.com.

Parents at a junior varsity soccer game allegedly yelled "Speak English!" and "This is America!" at a match between Trenton Central high and Hopewell Valley high in Hopewell Township, N.J. 

Trenton's coach reported the comments to the game's referees and called the police. Officers arrived at the game and referees told the parents to stop.

Hopewell Township Police Chief Lance Maloney and Hopewell Valley Superintendent Thomas Smith told NJ.com that they believe the incident started after a Hopewell parent might have heard a player using a Spanish curse word against a referee. Maloney and Smith also said that the referees did not report hearing "questionable" comments.

Smith and Hopewell Valley's principle later spoke with school district and athletic officials, where Smith clarified, "This does not reflect our community," reports NJ.com.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)