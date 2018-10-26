A New Jersey high school soccer coach reportedly called the police after parents yelled racist comments at Hispanic players last week, according to NJ.com.

Parents at a junior varsity soccer game allegedly yelled "Speak English!" and "This is America!" at a match between Trenton Central high and Hopewell Valley high in Hopewell Township, N.J.

Trenton's coach reported the comments to the game's referees and called the police. Officers arrived at the game and referees told the parents to stop.

Hopewell Township Police Chief Lance Maloney and Hopewell Valley Superintendent Thomas Smith told NJ.com that they believe the incident started after a Hopewell parent might have heard a player using a Spanish curse word against a referee. Maloney and Smith also said that the referees did not report hearing "questionable" comments.

Smith and Hopewell Valley's principle later spoke with school district and athletic officials, where Smith clarified, "This does not reflect our community," reports NJ.com.