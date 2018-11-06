Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 6

November 06, 2018
More Sports
Tracking the Former Athletes Running for Office on Election Day
Extra Mustard
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Kyrie Hurls Ball in Stands After Jamal Murray’s 'Bulls---' Attempt for 50
wrestling
Connecticut Man Uses Lucha Libre Move to Thwart Attempted Armed Robbery
NBA
Photos: Miami Heat Unveil Black 'Vice Nights' City Edition Uniform
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau 'Ripped Part of Hand Off' at Knights Game Before Shriners Win
NBA
Photos: Milwaukee Bucks' City Edition Uniforms Inspired by MECCA Era
NHL
Watch: Brian Boyle Scores First Career Hat Trick on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
NHL
Senators Players Apologize After They Were Caught Ripping Coach, Team on Video

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)