SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (12/04/18)

You May Like
1:53
Swim DailyBarbara Palvin Is Back for SI Swimsuit 2019!
Barbara Palvin returns for a fourth year as a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
0:32
Swim DailyThis May Be Hunter McGrady's Third Year With SI Swimsuit, But It's Her First Wearing an Actual Swimsuit!
Hunter McGrady is back for her third appearance in the SI Swimsuit issue!
1:40
Swim DailyThis Is the Product Lily Aldridge Uses to Prevent Stretch Marks
Model mom Lily Aldridge reveals how her beauty routine changes when she's pregnant.