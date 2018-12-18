SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (12/18/18)

Tuesday Swimstagram 12/18/18
Swim DailyCamille Kostek Is Ready to Shine as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie!
#SISwimSearch co-winner Camille Kostek is ready to rock her SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie shoot on Kangaroo Island.
Swim DailyWe're Celebrating Samantha Hoopes' SIXTH Year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!
Samantha Hoopes returns for her sixth year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Swim DailyBrazilian Babe Lais Ribeiro Is Back for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019!
Lais Ribeiro is back and sexier than ever for her third year with SI Swimsuit!