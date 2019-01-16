Professional Bull Rider Mason Lowe Dies From Injuries Sustained in Denver Competition

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lowe was competing at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

By Jenna West
January 16, 2019

Professional bull rider Mason Lowe died from injuries sustained in a Denver competition, the Professional Bull Riders Association announced in a statement on Tuesday night.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver," PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in the statement. "The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family."

Lowe, 25, was competing at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. He lived in Exeter, Missouri, and was ranked 18th in the world.

A witness told CBS Denver that Lowe was bucked off during his ride and then the bull stepped on his chest. Lowe got up and took a few steps before collapsing, according to the station.

