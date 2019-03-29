Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 29

March 29, 2019
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Warriors’ Jordan Bell Was Reportedly Suspended Over a $15 Candle Prank
MLB
See All the Ways Salty Nationals Fans Found to Deface Their Bryce Harper Jerseys
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Bob Costas Takes FS1, MLB To Task Over Postseason Coverage
MLB
Blue Jays Fan Unknowingly Breaks Kendrys Morales Trade News to Joe Biagini in Drugstore
MLB
Bryce Harper Arrives at Citizen's Bank Park in Gritty, Phillie Phanatic T-Shirt
MLB
Watch: Baseball is Back With Bruins Fans Starting 'Yankees Suck' Chant at TD Garden
NFL
Titans Owner Gives Texans a 'Hard No' on Wearing Houston Oilers Throwback Jerseys
NBA
Watch: San Antonio Spurs Honor Manu Ginobili With Jersey Retirement Celebration

