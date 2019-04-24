Former collegiate discus thrower and shot-putter Baillie Gibson has been awarded a $999,000 settlement by the state of Arizona in a lawsuit against the University of Arizona and a former assistant coach.

Gibson was the target of death threats and was stalked and physically attacked by former Arizona track coach Craig Carter.

The settlement, which ends a three-and-a-half year court battle, was first reported by the Arizona Daily Star. Gibson sued Carter and the University in November 2015 for $2.5 million, alleging that school officials knew about the relationship but did not intervene.

"Baillie is very happy that the matter has been resolved and she feels vindicated," Gibson's attorney Lynne Cadigan said.

Arizona released a statement after the settlement, which includes a "no admission of liability" clause for the University.

“The University of Arizona prohibits all forms of sex discrimination, which includes sexual violence, and we widely publicize resources and avenues available for students and employees who need help and support,” Arizona spokesman Chris Sigurdson said Friday on behalf of the university. “In this case, when we knew, we acted. As soon as the student-athlete informed us of Carter’s actions, we immediately turned that information over to law enforcement and began the process of terminating him.”

The statement continued: "We hope the closure of this case will help Ms. Gibson move forward and we wish her a successful life."

Carter was sentenced to five years in prison last May after a Pima County jury convicted him of two felony counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred in April of 2015 where Carter choked Gibson while holding a box cutter to her face with his other hand and threatening to cut her face so no man would ever want her.

Carter acknowledged his actions in a videotaped statement to police. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.

ESPN's Outside the Lines investigated the relationship in 2017. Their investigation revealed that athletic officials at Arizona did not act immediately to discipline Carter when they first had concerns about his behavior as far back as November 2013. Gibson's lawsuit also alleged that the university did not take the appropriate measures after the information about their relationship came to light and failed to protect her against "acts of rape, assault, inappropriate sexual conduct and abuse."

Carter responded to Gibson's 2015 lawsuit by countersuing both Gibson and her attorney, Cadigan, in 2016. Carter alleged he was defamed by Cadigan and said he and Gibson had a consensual affair. Carter's lawsuit against Cadigan remains active but his lawsuit against Gibson was dropped as part of the settlement agreement.