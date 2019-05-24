Lance Armstrong says he "wouldn't change a thing" regarding doping that eventually led him to winning seven Tour de France titles.

Armstrong for years denied that he was cheating, but finally fessed up interview in a January 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He was stripped of those Tour de France titles crowns and sued by the federal government and former cyclist Floyd Landis in a whistleblower lawsuit that sought more than $100 million.

The government argued that Armstrong defrauded taxpayers by accepting millions from the U.S. Postal Service, who sponsored his cycling team, while using performance-enhancing drugs.

Armstrong eventually reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government.

“We did what we had to do to win. It wasn’t legal, but I wouldn’t change a thing — whether it’s losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero," Armstrong said to NBC Sports.

Armstrong discusses that and more in a 30-minute interview entitled “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage," set to air on Wednesday.

"I wouldn’t change the way I acted," Armstrong said. "I mean I would, but this is a longer answer. Primarily, I wouldn’t change the lessons that I’ve learned. I don’t learn all the lessons if I don’t act that way. I don’t get investigated and sanctioned if I don’t act the way I acted. If I just doped and didn’t say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target.”