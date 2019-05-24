Lance Armstrong on Using PEDs: I 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'

Lance Armstrong says he "wouldn't change a thing" when it comes to his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

By Scooby Axson
May 24, 2019

Lance Armstrong says he "wouldn't change a thing" regarding doping that eventually led him to winning seven Tour de France titles.

Armstrong for years denied that he was cheating, but finally fessed up interview in a January 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He was stripped of those Tour de France titles crowns and sued by the federal government and former cyclist Floyd Landis in a whistleblower lawsuit that sought more than $100 million.

The government argued that Armstrong defrauded taxpayers by accepting millions from the U.S. Postal Service, who sponsored his cycling team, while using performance-enhancing drugs.

Armstrong eventually reached a $5 million settlement with the federal government.

“We did what we had to do to win. It wasn’t legal, but I wouldn’t change a thing — whether it’s losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero," Armstrong said to NBC Sports.

Armstrong discusses that and more in a 30-minute interview entitled “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage," set to air on Wednesday.

"I wouldn’t change the way I acted," Armstrong said. "I mean I would, but this is a longer answer. Primarily, I wouldn’t change the lessons that I’ve learned. I don’t learn all the lessons if I don’t act that way. I don’t get investigated and sanctioned if I don’t act the way I acted. If I just doped and didn’t say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target.”

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message