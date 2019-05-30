Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 30

May 30, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Crazy Raptors Fans Packed Jurassic Park Before Dawn for Game 1
NHL
Carl Gunnarsson Promises Blues' Win During Bathroom Break
NBA
Report: NBA Spoke With Raptors About Drake During Eastern Conference Finals
High School
Report: Zaire Wade, LeBron James Jr. Teaming Up at Sierra Canyon High School
MLB
ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' Crew to Call Yankees-Red Sox Game from Judge's Chambers
MLB
Fan Jumps and Dives Over Stands to Chase Souvenir Ball, Returns to Seat Empty-Handed
NBA
Klay Thompson on Drake: 'Do I Like Him as a Raptors Fan? No'

