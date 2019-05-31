Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — May 31

May 31, 2019
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Drake Awkwardly Covered Up His Warriors Tattoos During Game 1
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: It's the 1-Year Anniversary of One Of the Wildest Plays in NBA History and Greatest Memes of All Time
Extra Mustard
Rick Pitino Wants You to Please Stop Smoking During His Greek Basketball Team's Game
NBA
Drake Talks Smack in Draymond Green's Face After Raptors Top Warriors in Game 1
Golf
Phil Mickelson Has a Hilarious Explanation for His Two Drivers at Memorial
NBA
Drake Trolls Steph Curry by Wearing Signed Dell Curry Raptors Jersey for Game 1
College Football
Georgia Will Sell Alcohol at Football Games This Season, But There's a Catch
More Sports
Scripps National Spelling Bee Ends in Historic Eight-Way Tie
wrestling
Ric Flair Gives Health Update and Calls Out Shawn Michaels in Pair of Video Rants
Lifestyle
Father's Day Gift Ideas For Every Type of Dad

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message