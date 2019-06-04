UCLA's Kinsley Washington Hits Walk-Off to Win Women's College World Series

The Bruins secured their 12th title following their 5–4 win over Oklahoma.

By Kaelen Jones
June 04, 2019

UCLA defeated Oklahoma 5–4 to win the 2019 Women's College World Series after second baseman Kinsley Washington's walk-off single ended Tuesday's Game 2 matchup.

Bruins outfielder Jacqui Prober raced all the way from second to beat a throw at home to clinch the win.

UCLA earned a sweep after beating the Sooners 16–3 in Game 1 of the matchup.

Tuesday's victory secured the Bruins' 12th national championship. It's the Bruins first national title since 2010.

