UCLA defeated Oklahoma 5–4 to win the 2019 Women's College World Series after second baseman Kinsley Washington's walk-off single ended Tuesday's Game 2 matchup.

Bruins outfielder Jacqui Prober raced all the way from second to beat a throw at home to clinch the win.

UCLA earned a sweep after beating the Sooners 16–3 in Game 1 of the matchup.

Tuesday's victory secured the Bruins' 12th national championship. It's the Bruins first national title since 2010.