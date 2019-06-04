The Bruins secured their 12th title following their 5–4 win over Oklahoma.
UCLA defeated Oklahoma 5–4 to win the 2019 Women's College World Series after second baseman Kinsley Washington's walk-off single ended Tuesday's Game 2 matchup.
Bruins outfielder Jacqui Prober raced all the way from second to beat a throw at home to clinch the win.
WALK OFF FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 😱😱😱#WCWS | @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/LbILY0t4S5— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2019
UCLA earned a sweep after beating the Sooners 16–3 in Game 1 of the matchup.
Tuesday's victory secured the Bruins' 12th national championship. It's the Bruins first national title since 2010.