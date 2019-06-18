Extra Mustard News Letter — June 18

June 18, 2019
MLB
This Bat Flip Is Too Emphatic to Really Call a Bat Flip
NBA
‘We Found Landon’: Raptors Fans Use Simple Chant to Help Lost Child Find Parents
Extra Mustard
Tuesday's Hot Clicks: 'Plant Guy' Finally Delivered His Housewarming Gift to Kawhi
NBA
Kawhi Leonard Joking About the Kawhi Laugh Is the Perfect Ending to the NBA Season
Golf
Gary Woodland FaceTimes Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette After US Open Victory
NBA
'Five More Years': Kyle Lowry Leads Raptors Fans in Chant to Keep Kawhi Leonard
NBA
Norm Powell Gets ‘Payback’ on Reporter With Champagne Shower
NBA
Fake Kawhi Leonard Is a Hit With Raptors Fans at Championship Parade
NBA
Kawhi Leonard Rocks 'Board Man Gets Paid' T-Shirt at Raptors Parade
Extra Mustard
LaVar Ball Claims He Wanted Lakers to Trade Lonzo All Along
NBA
Kawhi's 'Board Man' Shirt, Drake Being Drake and Highlights From Raptors Parade

