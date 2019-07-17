17-Year-Old Italian Cyclist Impaled by Piece of Wooden Track

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

An Italian cyclist had his lung punctured by a piece of wooden track at a Belgium track race last Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 17, 2019

An Italian cyclist had his lung punctured by a piece of wooden track at a Belgium track race last Friday, reports the Independent and BBC Sport.

Lorenzo Gobbo, 17, was competing in the scratch race at the European Under-23 and Junior track Championships in Ghent, Belgium when there was a crash. According to the BBC, a pedal went into the track and dislodged some of it, which Gobbo accidentally fell on. He was rushed to the hospital after the wood cut into his thigh, pierced his side and punctured his lung.

A photo showing the incident along with wellwishes was posted to his team's Facebook.

Gobbo went through a three-hour operation to remove the wood, according to the Independent.

Frank Glorieux, chief executive of meet organizers Cycling Vlaanderen told BBC Sport last week that Gobbo is recovering well but was in intensive care to prevent infections.

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message