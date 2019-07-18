Extra Mustard Newsletter - July 18

July 18, 2019
NBA
The Best Possible 2019 ‘NBA Jam’ Duos, Ranked
NBA
LeBron Is Using 2K to Get an Early Start on Lakers Practice
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: Steph Curry Wants to Chat With People Hating on Ayesha
Soccer
Watch: Bheem Goyal, 8-Year-Old Battling Leukemia, Starts in Goal for Sounders
Golf
British Open Course Sits Near Castle Used in Game of Thrones
NFL
Colin Kaepernick 'Dream Crazy' Nike Commercial Gets Nominated for 2019 Emmy
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Young Phillies Fans Share A Heartwarming Moment Over Foul Ball

