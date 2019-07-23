A rare pair of Nike sneakers have just sold for a price out of this world.

Nike's Waffle Racing "Moon Shoe" sold for $437,500 at an auction on Tuesday, according to Sotheby's. The sneakers were sold by Sotheby's and Stadium Goods in an auction that featured 100 pairs of unique shoes from around the world. Prior to the auction, the shoes were expected to sell for up to $160,000 but clearly exceeded that prediction.

JUST SOLD: A pair of never-worn Nike “Moon shoes,” made for the 1972 US Olympic Trials, sold at @Sothebys for $437,500 today, the most ever paid for a pair of sneakers. pic.twitter.com/LWJkcduqJV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 23, 2019

Nike co-founder and Oregon University track coach Bill Bowerman created the "Moon Shoe" for the 1972 Olympic Trials and only 12 pairs were produced. According to Sotheby's, Bowerman was inspired by a waffle iron when coming up with the design for the shoe's sole. The pair auctioned off on Tuesday are the only unworn "Moon Shoe" that exist.

The auction also included two pairs of Nike Mag sneakers from 2011 and 2016, which were inspired by Marty McFly's sneakers in Back to the Future II. The 2016 edition is self-lacing and only one of 89 pairs made.