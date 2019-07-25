Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 25

July 25, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Phil Kessel’s Home Theater Isn’t As Depressing as it Looks
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: How Will ESPN React To This Stephen A. Smith Tweet?
NFL
Julio Jones Wants 3,000 Yards ... This Season
wrestling
WWE Wrestler Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI in Florida
Olympics
Olympic 3x3 Basketball Needs to Fix the Major Problem With Its Scoring System
College Football
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Exploring Morning Kickoffs With Fox
NBA
Report: Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Contract Worth $75 Million Over Five Years

More Sports

