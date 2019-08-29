Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of "Jeopardy!" just five months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to CNN's Brian Stelter, a spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that production of season 36 is currently underway and that Trebek has returned. In a video statement for viewers of the show, Trebek added that his chemo treatments are "over" and that he was "on the mend."

"We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you," Trebek said. "Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year."

The 78-year-old host revealed his cancer diagnosis in March, vowing to fans that he was "going to fight."

"I'm going to fight this," Trebek said at the time. "And I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek continued to tape episodes for season 35, which featured James Holzhauer's remarkable run while undergoing treatment in the spring. He told People magazine in May that he was responding well to treatment despite cancer's 9% survival rate, adding that he was "near remission."

"It’s kind of mind-boggling," he said. "The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50%.”

The new episodes are set to air on local televisions on Sept. 9.