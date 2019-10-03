A California high school has canceled the rest of its football season in wake of allegations that a player was sexually assaulted by several teammates, district officials announced.

The Gilroy Unified School District released a statement on Wednesday saying majority of the players at Gilroy High School in Gilroy, Calif. have chosen to not finish the season. The decision comes after four players were issued citations for sexual battery after the alleged assault occurred in the locker room following practice, Gilroy Police told The Mercury News.

"We investigated the allegations and determined there was evidence to support a criminal complaint," Gilroy police Capt. Joseph Deras told the outlet. "The aggravating circumstance was the number of suspects involved, and the use of force or fear played a role in our arresting decision."

Daras said the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is "reviewing the evidence to determine whether the students will be prosecuted." They were suspended from school when they were arrested, given juvenile citations and released to their parents.

The Mercury News reports the police launched its investigation into the allegations on Sept. 26 after it was reported that members of the team "were involved in an altercation."

The district said its investigation into the assault allegations is ongoing, and the Gilroy Police is also continuing its investigation.

Gilroy finishes its season at 0–4 after going 1–9 last year.