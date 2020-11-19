HS Coach Suffers Heart Attack During Halftime, Finishes Game

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Maryland High School Coach Suffers Heart Attack During Halftime, Continues Coaching

Author:
Updated:
Original:
College footballs sit on ground

St. John's Catholic Prep (Md.) football coach Daryl Hayes suffered a heart attack during halftime of his team's game last Saturday, but he continued coaching until the final whistle.

According to The Frederick News-Post, Hayes's wife, Kelly, said he texted her at halftime asking if she had any mints because he thought he had indigestion. His symptoms worsened during the second half, including chest pains and numbness in his left arm and part of his leg. 

Despite the pain, Hayes didn't want to leave the sidelines for what could be his team's final game. The Vikings' schedule may be shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's a tough guy, and he loves this game. For a lot of these kids, this may be their last football game of the season," Kelly Hayes said. "It's been such a horrible year anyway, I think he just was determined to finish the game he loved. I'm just glad he survived it."

After the Vikings' 53–0 loss to Concordia Prep, Hayes was treated at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson. His heart attack was caused by a blood clot in one of his arteries. Doctors cleared the blockage and put in a stent, and Hayes was released from the hospital on Monday.

He previously underwent bypass surgery in January 2018. Doctors said Hayes's heart muscle is strong and they don't expect there to be any permanent damage from his heart attack.

"He is lucky to be alive," Kelly Hayes said. "We really dodged a bullet. It was too close of a call for my comfort, but he made it through. That's a relief."

YOU MAY LIKE

tiger-woods-pga-championship
Golf

ESPN's The Undefeated To Present 'America's Son' Documentary on Tiger Woods

The documentary will examine his racial identity and the meaning of his golf success in America.

freddie-freeman
Play
MLB

What Was Baseball in 2020? Appropriately Weird

Farewell to the pinch-hitter and hello to ... a historic amount of hit batters?

Ja Raffe
Play
NBA

Memphis Zoo Names Giraffe After Ja Morant

The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that its newest giraffe would be named "Ja Raffe" in honor of the Grizzlies guard.

College footballs sit on ground
More Sports

HS Coach Suffers Heart Attack During Halftime, Finishes Game

High school football coach Daryl Hayes didn't head to the hospital until the end of his team's 53–0 loss.

conor-mcgregor-ufc
Play
MMA

Report: Conor McGregor to Fight Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23

McGregor announced in October he would return to the ring to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC bout.

Pep Guardiola signs to coach Man City through 2023
Play
Soccer

What Pep Staying Means for the Coach, Man City–and Messi

The Man City manager will oversee a full cycle of rejuvenation at the club–while fanning the flames on Messi speculation.

Midwestern Revival: Cincinnati
Play
College Football

Desmond Ridder's Rise Has Been Perfectly Off-Script

Cincinnati's QB is a former two-star recruit whose dream of playing on Sundays is closer-than-ever to becoming a reality.

USATSI_15146049
Play
Gambling

Cardinals vs. Seahawks - Week 11 Thursday Night Football Sharp Betting Breakdown

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Thursday Night NFC West battle between the Cardinals and Seahawks.