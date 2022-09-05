Texas Panhandle City Mourns Death of High School Football Player

The Texas Panhandle city of Dalhart is grieving the death of Dalhart High School student Yahir Cancino after he suffered a critical head injury in a junior varsity game in Dimmitt, Texas, on Thursday. Cancino was injured during the fourth quarter of a game against Sundown High, and trainers and first responders were unable to revive him, according to a statement by Dalhart Independent School District superintendent Jeff Byrd. Cancino was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, roughly 80 miles from the site of the game.

Cancino’s mother, Araceli Hernandez, announced on social media Friday that he had died.

“Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries,” Hernandez said in a Facebook post. “We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life. We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory.”

A candlelight vigil was held in memory of Cancino on Sunday night at Memorial Stadium in Dalhart. Many attendees formed the No. 22 on the field in a nod to his jersey number.

Hernandez said Monday in a social media post that Cancino’s body was scheduled for surgery at 8 p.m. CT to recover his organs for donation. She said there will be an honor walk for Cancino as he is brought to the operating room.

School districts around the Texas Panhandle are encouraging students to wear purple on Thursday in memory of Cancino. Dalhart High’s school colors are purple and gold.