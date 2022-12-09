The Lions’ matchup against the Vikings is among the top ticket bargains of the week.

There may be little in the way of college football matchups this week, but that doesn’t mean it’s quiet in the world of sports. A full slate of NFL, NBA and NHL contests is on the docket, with a series of compelling head-to-heads on the schedule. With so many exciting fixtures this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered on Thursday, Dec. 8, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

NCAAB: Merrimack Warriors at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Dec. 10, 12 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $2

Average Ticket Price: $37.85

Bargain Meter: $$$

This may not be the most anticipated matchup of the women’s basketball slate, but for $2, it’s a hard ticket to pass up. No. 5 Notre Dame enters Sunday’s game eager to continue its winning ways on the heels of an emphatic 74–60 victory over No. 6 UConn. Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey have been stellar so far this season, with the Fighting Irish looking like early favorites to make a deep run come March.

Well below the week’s average college basketball ticket price of $47.94, Notre Dame’s stand against Merrimack is one not to miss.

NCAAB: Wisconsin Badgers at Iowa Hawkeyes, Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $13

Average Ticket Price: $66.93

Bargain Meter: $$

The Hawkeyes will host midwestern rivals Wisconsin Sunday in a consequential conference showdown. Both sides will be looking for a win, each boasting a 7–2 overall record on the season. The Badgers have the edge over the Hawkeyes, having defeated No. 13 Maryland and fallen to No. 6 Kansas by just one point earlier in the year.

Seats for the Big Ten matchup are available on SI Tickets starting at $13, a bargain considering the average price for the event stands at $66.93.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, Dec. 15, 10:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $21

Average Ticket Price: $283.24

Bargain Meter: $$

The Suns will travel west to face off against the Clippers Thursday, eager to move atop the Western Conference standings. Phoenix currently sits half a game behind the Pelicans, with a 16–9 record. Los Angeles, by contrast, is clinging to a winning record, posting a 14–13 run to start the season.

Tickets for Thursday’s game are listed for as low as $21, a bargain compared to the average NBA ticket price for the week of $385.54.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $27

Average Ticket Price: $126.09

Bargain Meter: $

The Kings and Bruins will go head-to-head in Boston in a compelling cross-country contest Thursday. The hosts are favored as the leaders of the Atlantic Division, having dropped just three games through the 2022-2023 campaign.

Seats for the NHL matchup are available for as little as $27, with fans able to see the early Stanley Cup favorites in the Bruins for under $30. The average NHL ticket price for the week is $144.65, making the Boston fixture a must-see.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, Dec. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $44

Average Ticket Price: $265.45

Bargain Meter: $

The Lions made headlines when Dan Campbell’s 5–7 team emerged as the betting favorite over the 10–2 Vikings this week. It’s hard to argue that Detroit is the better team heading into this matchup, but the Lions have managed to turn around a 1–6 start, defeating the 7–3 Giants in the process.

Minnesota will be a formidable opponent, riding a two-game win streak with a unique ability to pull out close contests. Seats for the NFC North showdown are available for as low as $44, well below the average NFL ticket price for the week of $300.