High School in Pittsburgh Wins Playoff Football Game 68–0 With 11 Active Players
The old football adage "next man up" was not applicable to Westinghouse Academy on Friday night in the Pittsburgh-area City League playoffs.
Forced to compete with just 11 players—and even less than that at times—the Bulldogs defeated Perry 68–0 at Cupples Stadium in a wacky postseason high school football tilt.
The Bulldogs had to play with just 11 players because the other 27 athletes on roster were suspended for one game for leaving the sideline during a scuffle in Westinghouse's 43-6 win over University Prep last week. But the 11 active players, nine of which were normal offensive starters, had no issues playing both ways and secured a spot in the City League championship next week.
The team actually competed with 10 players on defense for much of the game, as coach Donta Green opted to rest one lineman every series. It played with nine briefly when one player left the game due to injury and still upheld the shutout. Nobody on that side of the ball aside from senior Lloyd Penn had played a single snap of defense all season long.
The Bulldogs beat the Commodores 68–0 back in September as well in a regular-season test that featured its entire roster. But to do the same with just 11 players?
"We got the news Wednesday, I'm pretty sure it was, that we were going to have 11 (players) eligible," Westinghouse senior Lloyd Penn said (via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mike White). "I didn't think the score would be like that. I'm going to be honest. But my guys came out strong."
The Bulldogs, who have won four of the last five City League titles, will play Allderdice in the championship next Saturday. And yes, the team will roll out a full roster.